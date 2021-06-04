Two roadside female hawkers were on Friday killed by a truck, which lost control and ram into them on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Olusola Ojuoro, the Mowe-Ibafo Divisional Commander of TRACE, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Ota, Ogun, on Friday.

Ojuoro said that one other person sustained various degrees of injuries in the process of jumping into a dish.

He said that the accident happened at about 3.30 p.m.

According to him, a Mack truck with registration number SMK 82 XY, heading toward Lagos lost control due to speeding, and killed two road side female hawkers.

“Corpses of the victims had been taken to Idera Hospital morgue by the police in Sagamu, while the survivor is receiving treatment at Famobis Hospital in Mowe,” he said.

The divisional commander said that the truck had been towed off the road through the assistance of TRACE personnel, Police and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to ease free flow of traffic in the area.

He advised hawkers to desist from selling their goods on the highway to prevent unnecessary loss of lives.

Ojuoro also enjoined truck owners to properly maintained their vehicles before putting them on the road to prevent mishaps.

Like this: Like Loading...