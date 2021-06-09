Former US President, Donald Trump has congratulated the Nigerian government for suspending Twitter activities in the country.

In a statement, titled, ‘Statement by Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States,’ he said, “Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their president.

The Republican politician also encouraged other countries to follow in Nigeria’s footsteps and ban Twitter and Facebook before stating that he should have banned Twitter and Facebook when he was in the White House but claimed he was discouraged by Mark Zuckerberg. He also urged competitors to “emerge and take hold” of the opportunity.

“More countries should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech, all voices should be heard.”

“In the meantime, competitors will emerge and take hold. Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil? Perhaps I should have done it while I was President,” Trump added. “But Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?”

The statement was posted to Twitter by reporters from several News outlets because Trump himself is banned from that platform, as well as Facebook, over the deadly January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

Trump’s congratulatory message comes days after Nigeria suspended Twitter indefinitely last Friday.

The Nigerian government made the decision after Twitter deleted Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet for violating its abusive behavior policy and several calls by Nigerians to take it down.

