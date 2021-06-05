The United States Mission in Nigeria has commented on the indefinite suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria.

It cautioned the Federal Government against making decisions that will send a wrong a signal to investors.

On Friday, Lai Mohammed, minister of information, announced that Twitter operations in Nigeria are suspended indefinitely, adding that the social networking service promotes activities that “undermine Nigeria’s existence”.

Reacting to the suspension in a statement on Saturday, the US said such suspension undermines citizens fundamental freedoms and also sends a wrong message to investors.

“Nigeria’s constitution provides for freedom of expression. The Government’s recent Twitter ban undermines Nigerians’ ability to exercise this fundamental freedom and sends a poor message to its citizens, investors and businesses,” the statement reads.

“Banning social media and curbing every citizen’s ability to seek, receive, and impart information undermines fundamental freedoms. As President Biden has stated, our need for individual expression, open public conversation, and accountability has never been greater.

“The path to a more secure Nigeria lies in more, not less communication, alongside concerted efforts toward unity, peace, and prosperity.”

