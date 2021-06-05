Microblogging site, Twitter has said that it is working to restore access to those affected by the Federal Government ban of it’s platform.

The Federal Government had announced the suspension of twitter operations on Friday, after Twitter deleted a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari’s official account.

“We are deeply concerned by the blocking of Twitter in Nigeria,” Twitter’s public policy team tweeted on Saturday.

“Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society. We will work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with the world. #KeepitOn”

Twitter in Nigeria woke up on Saturday unable to access the microblogging websites while some navigated the hurdle using Virtual Private Networks (VPN).

Meanwhile, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has also directed the immediate prosecution of offenders of the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.

