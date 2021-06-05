Microblogging site, Twitter has now deleted a tweet made by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for violating its rules.

In the tweet made on June 2, Kanu had threatened government officials who dared to venture into the South East, saying, “Any army they send to #Biafraland will die there. None will return alive even if it means sacrificing my people”.

Twitter had deleted a genocidal post made by come under fire for deleting a civil war post made by Buhari

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand,” Buhari had said and tweeted while condemning attacks on police stations, prisons and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, especially in the South-East.

His post was subsequently deleted after it was deemed insensitive and reported to the Microblogging platform for violating its rules.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, then accused Twitter of double standards and undue interference in issues that undermine the existence of the country.

Following which he later announced the suspension of Twitter on Friday. However, many Nigerians have successfully found a way to by pass the ban and have continued to use the platform.

Meanwhile a coalition of Diplomatic Missions of European Union, US, Canada, Ireland, United Kingdom, gave condemned the suspension of twitter operations in Nigeria and the proposed registration requirements for other social media companies in Nigeria.

