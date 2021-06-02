Twitter has deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet wherein he threatened to treat Nigerians “misbehaving” in “the language they understand”.

In the tweet shared on Tuesday, 1 June, Buhari spoke about the civil war experience and threatened to deal with those “bent on destroying” Nigeria through “insurrection.”

Buhari had also tweeted about those promoting insurrection and burning critical national assets across the country with the aim to destroy his government and how they will receive the shock of their lives as his administration will do everything possible to ensure they fail.

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand,” he had said.

But Twitter deleted the message on Wednesday, 3 June, following widespread condemnation of the tweet, with some users accusing him of threatening citizens from the southeast while treating bandits, herdsmen, and Boko Haram terrorists with kids gloves.