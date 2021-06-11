The management of Twitter has marked the first week its operation in Nigerian was suspended by the federal government.

The social media giant in a tweet it shared, said it has informed the Nigerian government it is ready to meet for an open discussion to address mutual concerns.

Twitter which stated that it remains an advocate of free and open internet everywhere, said the discussion is aimed at restoring service in the country.

The federal government had suspended the operations of the microblogging and social networking service in Nigeria after Twitter deleted a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari’s official account.

The tweet had referenced the Nigerian civil war as the President threatened to treat Nigerians “misbehaving” in “the language they understand”.

Buhari made the threat after receiving security reports from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on the series of recent attacks on INEC facilities nationwide.

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigeria Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand,” the tweet said.

A video of Buhari making the remark was also deleted by Twitter from the official Presidency.

