FILE PHOTO: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addresses students during a town hall at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi, India, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

Indication emerged Wednesday that Twitter has reached out to the Nigerian government seeking high-level discussion to resolve the issue of the ban of its operation in the country.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, gave the indication while addressing newsmen after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Mohammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Mohammed said he got the message on Wednesday morning.

He insisted that the media giant was suspended because of the persistent use of its platform for activities that are capable of undermining the nation’s cooperative existence.

Mohammed said he has consequently directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in the country.

NBC as part of implementing the directive has also asked all broadcast stations to suspend usage of their Twitter accounts with immediate effect.

He accused Twitter of helping to facilitate funding for the recent #EndSARS protest while allowing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to use the platform to call for the killing of policemen and other security agencies of the government

He further pointed out that Twitter also failed to take down Kanu’s tweets despite the government’s repeated requests to do so.

Mohammed listed conditions that must be met even if there is a discussion with Twitter including that it must now be registered in Nigeria as a business concern.

Apart from Twitter, he said other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram must be registered in the country.

According to the government spokesman, freedom of speech has not been stifled by the suspension of Twitter as he maintained that Nigerians can still use other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

He also denied that the suspension is not effective arguing that Twitter is losing money as a result of the action.





