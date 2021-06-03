By Arogbonlo Israel The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has reacted to the deletion of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweets on Wednesday, by Twitter, saying that the micro-blogging site should ensure he is banned completely.

President Buhari after receiving briefing on Tuesday from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on the destruction of the commission’s facilities across the country, had in his reaction referenced the civil war and threatened to deal with trouble makers.

The President had in series of tweet on Tuesday, June 1, via his verified Twitter handle @MBuhari tweeted: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

Following his tweet, the microblogging site deleted his tweets, stating that: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules”.

READ ALSO: [UPDATED] IPOB Agitation: Twitter’s mission in Nigeria is suspect — FG Reacting, the IPOB in a statement signed Thursday, by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, commended Twitter for “its courage to speak truth to power adding that the microblogging site should “go step further and completely delete Buhari from its system as a deterrent to others”.

“The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has noted the action of Twitter in deleting the inciting statement by President Muhammadu Buhari, threatening another war against Biafrans,” part of the statement reads.

