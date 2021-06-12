(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 05, 2018 CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

Despite the ongoing face-off between social media giant Twitter and the Nigerian government, the co-founder and CEO of the platform Jack Dorsey tweeted the flag of the country, an apparent reference to the celebration of Democracy Day in the country.

The tweet was published at 12 am Nigerian time on Saturday.

🇳🇬

— jack (@jack) June 11, 2021

Twitter walked itself into the Nigerian government’s black book earlier this month after deleting a tweet posted by President Muhammadu Buhari which evoked the memories of the Nigerian Civil War.

The platform said the tweet violated its “abusive behaviour” rules. But the Nigerian authorities said Twitter was suspended in the country because it was often used for activities that threaten the “corporate existence” of the country.

Nigeria’s minister for information and culture Lai Mohammed said during the week that Twitter has approached the government for negotiation.

Mohammed, however, described Twitter’s approach as “tepid”, noting that there has been no follow up from an initial message from Twitter received through a foreign mission that the social media company was opened to negotiation.

Twitter insisted on Friday that it was ready for an “open discussion” with the Nigerian government.

“We have informed the Nigerian government that we are ready to meet for an open discussion to address mutual concerns and see the service restored,” Twitter said.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...