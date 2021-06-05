By Charly Agwam – BauchiThe Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi state has confirmed a fatal car that has killed two people and injured two others at Zangoro village along Bauchi – Maiduguri highway.

The Sector Commander, FRSC, Bauchi state, Yusuf Abdullahi, confirmed that the crash occurred yesterday, Friday at about 2.00 pm.

According to him, the fatal crash involved six males in two vehicles, a Peugeot 406 with registration number: TRN-36SL and a DAF Truck also with registration number: PKM-77-XA.

READ ALSO: Bauchi State Governor commends Aero Contractors decision to open routeAccording to him, two people died, two others sustained varying degrees of injuries while the remaining two escaped unhurt.

He said: “When we got the call about the crash, our men rushed to the scene and evacuated the victims to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for medical attention.

“It was there that a medical doctor confirmed two of them dead. The two injured persons are responding to treatment.”

The FRSC Boss said that the corpses of the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary after which they would be released to their families for burial.

Abdullahi who said that the crash was caused by dangerous driving, called on motorists to obey road traffic regulations so that accidents which lead to loss of lives and properties will be reduced to the barest minimum.

He assured that the FRSC will continue to do its best in ensuring safety of lives and properties on the highway.

Abdullahi further noted that the truck was driven by one Lawan Sa’idu while the driver of the driver of the Peugeot 406 car could not be ascertained.

