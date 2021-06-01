Shivajinagar police in India have arrested two Nigerians David Charles, also known as Ugochukwu Charles Nwachukwu and Kehinde Sadiq Idris for allegedly hacking Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

The police in a press release on Friday accused Nwachukwu (30) and Idris (29), of connecting some external device to the network cable of the ATM in order to hack it and, after the ATM had been hacked, they would insert an ATM card and give the input to withdraw Rs 1,000.

But instead of Rs 1,000, 40 currency notes of Rs 500 denomination would come out of the ATM this prompted the bank officials to lodge a police complaint.

A team from the cyber police station began an investigation into the case. Police said they got clues from CCTV camera footage and identified one of the suspects David.

On interrogating David, police found out about the involvement of Idris and arrested him as well.

Police also said during a search, they seized seven mobile phones, three laptops, one modem, two passports from David, and three mobile phones and a laptop from Idris. They have also seized a two-wheeler from them.

A police inspector D S Hake alleged that the suspects do not have proper visa documents and are suspected to be overstaying.



