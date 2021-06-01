Gover Dapo Abiodun Says Governor Abiodun good enough for another term James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Adeola Sosanwo has commended the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, over his ability to espouse good governance and deliver landmark projects across the state in the last two years.

Sosanwo, who described Abiodun as “God’s special gift” to Ogun, stated this in a chat with newsmen, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

According to him, “the sterling performance of the governor in the last two years is already a good basis to allow him to continue in office till 2027”.

He declared that the turnaround Ogun State has witnessed since Abiodun assumed office in 2019, has made him become a model to his contemporaries.

READ ALSO: We’ll continue to deploy state resource judiciously ― Gov. Abiodun “In the last two years, every part of Ogun State has been objecting of his focus for development. The education sector with rehabilitation and construction of over 700 classrooms is there for all to see. What of the massive upgrading of all our primary health centres and other health facilities owned by the state government?

“The governor has equally demonstrated so much committed interest in infrastructure; Ogun is now a massive construction site and the road projects we are talking about having a direct impact on the lives of people of the state.

“Some of these roads are Ijebu Ode-Epe ten-lane road, the reconstruction of Sagamu-Siun-Abeokuta Expressway, Ajuwon-Alagbole-Akute road, the recently flagged off Lusada-Atan-Agbara among several others

“These are in addition to so many other access roads across the 20 local government areas. In my own town, Sagamu, aside from constant maintenance of existing roads, the long-abandoned Oba Erinwole Road and some others are under construction with standard drainages

“Just like many people have said, I strongly believe that Governor Abiodun has so far justified the confidence reposed in him and he is certainly good enough for another term of four years”. Sosanwo submitted.

