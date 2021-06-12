Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa receives in audience the UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman a.k.a “The Nigerian Nightmare” at her office Abuja, Nigeria.Nigeria’s Ambassador and multi-decked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Kamarudeen Usman (aka, Nigeria’s Nightmare) has made plans to give back to the country, by setting up a sporting academy.

He made this known during his visit to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in Abuja.

Usman, who have been away from Nigeria for over a decade, said he was happy to be home, despite discouragement from individuals.

The Auchi-born international sports celebrity, stated his intention of setting up an academy to train Nigerian youths on his expertise: kick-boxing, boxing and mixed martial arts.

He encouraged youths to work hard, while noting that no impossibility is insurmountable if believed.

Receiving him, an elated Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM, said that his homecoming, brings a message of hope, to signify Nigeria’s unity in diversity.

Dabiri-Erewa described him as a kind-hearted Champion, who wants to empower the youths of Nigeria, in the area of sports.

She called on other Nigerian Diaspora to follow Usman’s noble example, in contributing to the country’s development, in their various capacities.

The NiDCOM Boss stated that the Commission is ever ready to assist him towards implementing his vision.

