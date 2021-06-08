As the Christian community in Nigeria mourns the death of T. B. Joshua, the General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Ugandan pastor, Jackson Senyonga of Christian Life Church Kampala, has been captured in a video celebrating.

Mr. Senyonga, during a church programme, as shown in a video online, jubilated with his congregation over the death of TB Joshua, urging his followers to rejoice with him.

Senyonga said:

“TB Joshua is dead! Somebody shout hallelujah!

“He died last night. I told you all God was going to overcome battles in Jesus’ name, I want to take it as a victory.“

While making reference to people killed after a building collapsed in the Synagogue’s premises in 2014, Mr Senyonga said, “He thinks his life is better than the lives of a thousand people that have died. What makes you think you can kill others because you want sacrifices?”

The Street Journal had earlier reported that T.B. Joshua died in Lagos in the early hours of Sunday, shortly after concluding a programme at his church. He passed on at the age of 57.

His death came as a rude shock to many who benefitted greatly from his philanthropic deeds and the help he offered the needy.

