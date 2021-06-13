Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Sunday showed leadership by receiving the second dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, at the Government House, Enugu, alongside his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo.

The event was coordinated by the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. George Ugwu, state representative of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Ogechi Akalaonu, Prof. Neri Agapito Geraldo Picardo, and some trained health personnel, among others.

