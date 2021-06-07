The chairman of the South-east Security Committee, codenamed, Ebubeagu, Major General Obi Abel Umahi (rtd) has tendered his resignation.

His resignation was contained in a letter dated June 4, 2021, and titled: “Resignation as Chairman, Southeast Security Committee – Ebubeagu”.

Umahi, in the letter, addressed to the chairman of the south-east governors’ forum, the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador George Obiozor, said since the formation of the security outfit, the southeast governors had stifled it of funds and without providing it with an office space.

An excerpt of the letter shared by The Nation partly reads:

“Since this Security Committee was formed, we deliberated and agreed on ways to raise security consciousness down to the community level in Igbo land, mode of operations, logistics and some types of equipment required, such as drones, vehicles etc. We also crafted the Concept of SE Security.

“Additionally, I chaired a 21-man Committee set up to draft a legal framework for the South-east Security outfit. The committee was composed of members of SE Security committee, the Attorney generals of the five Southeast states, and some prominent Igbo sons and daughters. The 21-man Legal Framework Committee was funded to completion by the Governor of Ebonyi State.

“On 11th April 2021, SE Governors announced the formation of EBUBEAGU at Owerri. Subsequently, the draft legal framework produced by the 21-man Committee was reviewed by SE Security Committee members and the Attorney Generals of the five Se States to suit South East Ebubeagu Security outfit.

“The South-east Security Committee thoroughly prepared and submitted the modalities, including the structure, for the take-off of EBUBEAGU to the Governors’ Forum during the security of southeast Governors’ Forum, attended by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and some other Igbo leaders presented a request that Ebubeagu should be jointly rolled out as a matter of urgency and also funded by the Government of the five SE States. From inception to date, SE Security Committee was never funded at all in any capacity and not even an office space was provided.”

Umahi who said he served as the chairman of the committee at no cost for almost two years noted that he will gladly offer support and advice if the need arises.

Umahi who confirmed his resignation to journalists said, “Please be assured of my loyalty, respect and accept my highest regards of your esteemed considerations.”

