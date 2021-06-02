The management of the University of Lagos has dismissed two lecturers caught on camera demanding sex from a ”student” in a special BBC report.

The lecturers Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu of the Department of European Languages and Integration Studies, Faculty of Arts, and Dr. Samuel Omoniyi Oladipo of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences were filmed demanding sex from a reporter, Kiki Mordi, who posed as a minor seeking admission into the tertiary institution.

According to a news publication released by the school today June 2, the lecturers’ dismissal was approved by the Governing Council of the University on May 31 and took effect on the same day.

Kiki Mordi went undercover to UNILAG and succeeded in uncovering the sexual harassment that goes on in the institution.

The investigation resulted in lecturers being exposed after they were caught in the act.

According to BBC Africa Eye, their investigation saw female reporters “sexually harassed, propositioned and put under pressure by senior lecturers at the institutions, all the while wearing secret cameras.”

In the video, Dr. Boniface is seen telling the BBC reporter who posed as a 17-year-old girl seeking admission that he is a pastor in his 50s but can get a beautiful girl like her who is 17 with just “sweet tongue” and money.

Dr. Boniface had also told the reporter that lecturers in the institution have a place where they take students to smooch and have sex with them. He said it’s called the “cold room” and female students who have sex with lecturers there get favored by such lecturers because they’ve paid with their body.

