By Cynthia Alo

Nigeria’s indigenous ride-hailing platform, Univasa Nigeria has launched a new feature to ease off remittances delay to driver-partners.

The feature allows driver-partners to withdraw their commissions instantly on card-based trips at their convenience.

Vanguard gathered that Univasa was the first platform to enable in-app internet-enabled voice calls that helps drivers and riders spend less on airtime calls.

The company also noted that the Instant withdrawal feature is the first of its kind in the Nigerian ride-hailing sector where drivers usually have to wait till a particular day in the week to cash out or withdraw their card-based trip commissions.

According to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ben Adeniyi, “We decided to implement this feature after so many driver-partners complained of the delay in accessing much-needed cash, the weekly remittance process is a major pain point for ride-hailing driver-partners especially when they have a lot of card-based trips in the week, this means they don’t readily have access to cash needed for both car and personal maintenance, some of them informed us that they take loans ahead of their payout days and this affects their profit-making or even business growth.

“So, we decided to solve this one issue and I can assure you that our driver-partners are so happy about it. We already give them 90 percent of the ride charges but this anytime withdrawal really tops it for them and we are happy that they are happy because our driver-partners are our priority.

“This development is in line with our mandate to provide the best possible service to driver-partners. We also provide a welfare package that gives drivers the opportunity to own their lands, buy gadgets and pay in installments. We also provide insurance to drivers and security tools like tracking devices.”

Univasa launched in the later part of 2020 in Lagos with a partnership with the popular Lagos yellow cabs with a campaign called “Baba dey online” and has since expanded operations to Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Benin City, Akure and Ilorin; Kwara state. The platform also confirmed that they will be extending operations to at least 5 more cities in Nigeria before the year runs out. The Univasa User and Provider apps are available for download on Google Playstore and the Apple AppStore.

