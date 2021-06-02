By Cynthia Alo Universal Insurance Plc has taken its ‘Keke Pass’ campaign to Abuja as part of efforts to safeguard the lives of tricycle (popularly called Keke in Nigeria) riders and their passengers in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director/ CEO, Universal Insurance, Mr. Benedict Ujoatuonu, said the product became necessary because conventional insurance products do not take into account the peculiarities of ordinary Nigerians.

Ujoatuonu said: "Keke Pass is Keke Passenger Assurance Safety Scheme and it is intended to provide some personal accident cover for the riders and their passengers in terms of injury, death and third party liability while riding their Keke. Beyond the unique benefits this product provides for the riders, it makes it affordable because it is cheaper. It is also very flexible. This is because we are dealing with people in the lower cadre. The product is technologically driven, end-to-end, and sold via an electronic platform. With your mobile device, you can have access to it.''

Vanguard News Nigeria