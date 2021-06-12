Unknown gunmen have killed 53 people in Zamfara state.

The attack reportedly took place between Thursday and Friday.

Scores of gunmen who came on motorcycles invaded Kadawa, Kwata, Maduba, Ganda Samu, Saulawa and Askawa in the Zurmi district area of Zamfara, shooting residents.

According to eye witnesses, the gunmen attacked farmers in their fields and pursued others who fled to escape the assault.

The state police spokesman, Mohammed Shehu said 14 bodies had been taken to the state capital Gusau on Friday, and added that policemen have been deployed in the area following the attacks.

Local residents said 39 more bodies had been recovered and buried in the neighbouring town of Dauran.

“We recovered 28 bodies yesterday and 11 more this morning from the villages and buried them here,” said a Dauran resident

“It was dangerous to conduct the funeral there because the bandits are in the Zurmi forest and could return to attack the funeral,” said another resident.

Villages in the Zurmi district have been repeatedly raided by bandits, and local residents blocked a major highway last week, calling on the authorities to end the attacks, AFP reports.

In a broadcast on Friday, Zamfara state governor Bello Matawalle urged residents to defend themselves against killer bandits.

