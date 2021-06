The Senior Special Assistant to Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom on Security, AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd) has been killed by unknown gunmen.

According to The Nation, the Governor’s aide was shot in the chest multiple times by gunmen on Tuesday, 2 June, in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

Dega, who was from Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue state was twice commissioner of Police in Borno and Edo States during a brilliant career with the Nigerian Police Force.

Details shortly…