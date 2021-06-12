Men of the Nigeria Police Force on Saturday morning, thwarted the efforts of June 12 protesters in the Gudu area of the Federal Capital Territory when they stormed the area and started firing teargas canister, Channelstv reports.

The police not only fired tear gas at the protesters in Lagos who converged at Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, venue of the Lagos protest, they fired heavy gunshots at them as well.

The protest began around 08:30 am and was going on smoothly with the protesters, mostly youths, expressing their dissatisfaction with the state of the nation.

The protesters in Gudu had turned out in their numbers carrying placards and banners with various inscriptions.

The protesters, who chanted “Buhari must go”, “Say no to injustice”, amongst other solidarity phrases, took to their heels and scampered for safety when the security operatives started shooting.

According to them, the president has failed in addressing the challenges in the country, including that of insecurity.

Among those leading the protest were social activists Omoyele Sowore and Deji Adeyanju.

The police on Friday, staged a show of force in different states in the country, warning protesters to stay in their homes but the protesters had vowed to march on the streets against injustice and poor governance.

In Lagos, about three hilux vehicles and two armoured tanks were positioned at the venue of the protest

However, at the Millennium Park just opposite the fountain, a few individuals wearing branded T-shirts with the inscription ‘I Stand With Buhari’ had pooled together. They were reportedly to later embark on a road walk to mark Democracy Day.

In Lagos, transport union workers joined security operatives to disperse the protesters from the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota area of the state.

After protesters had been dispersed by the police, they moved upward with their placards, chanting solidarity songs.

Suddenly, the union workers, after having a meeting with themselves, moved towards the protesters and ordered everyone to vacate the premises.

“Go home. Everybody should go home. No protest here. Anyone that creates unnecessary havoc here will die,” some members of the union said.

“What are these hoodlums doing here?” one of the union workers said while pointing at the protesters.

