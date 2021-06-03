The Plateau Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said the use of bicycle as means of transportation will reduce road traffic crashes and traffic congestion in the state.

Mr Alphonsus Godwin, the Sector Commander of the corps in the state, said this at a cycling rally organised to mark the 2021 World Bicycle Day on Thursday in Jos.

According to him, the use of bicycle has huge health benefits to humans and ensures better environment, hence advised Plateau residents to regularly use it as means of transportation.

“The benefits of non motorised transportation are enormous.

“These include decongestion of traffic, healthier environment, cost-effective, compared to automobile usage, reduces road traffic crashes and a form of exercise to promote healthy living, among others.

ALSO READ: Civil War Tweet: Buhari has agenda to wipe out those who are not Fulani — Pa Adebanjo alleges

“So, I want to advice Plateau residents and Nigerians to regularly use bicycles as means of transportation,” said Godwin.

The Sector Commander also appealed to citizens to obey traffic rules and regulations at all times.

He advised motorists to drive safely during the raining season.

The Chairman of Plateau State Cycling Association, Mr. James Amidu, also urged Nigerians to make cycling a way of life, adding that such practice would ensure longevity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2021 world cycling day has the theme “Safe the Cyclist.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...