The Police Council has confirmed Usman Alkali Baba as the Inspector General of Police.

This is coming almost two months after President Muhammadu Buhari approved his appointment.

Usman Alkali was confirmed on Friday during a meeting of the council in Abuja presided over by President Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved his appointment on April 6th.

According to the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, Usman Baba’s appointment was made by the President based on his professionalism, competence, and years of service to the nation.

He replaced Mohammed Abubakar Adamu whose tenure as IGP was extended by the President beyond February 1st, 2021 which was his due retirement date after 35 years of service.

Like this: Like Loading...