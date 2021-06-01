Hope Uzodimma

House of Representatives minority caucus has declared that Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, lacks capacity to secure life and property in the state.

The Ndudi Elumelu-led caucus justified its claim based on the worsening insecurity, violence and killings in Imo State, particularly since the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration took over governance of the state.

In a statement issued yesterday it said: “As representatives of the people, our caucus believes that the situation has gone beyond the capacity of the Imo State government, especially given its failure to gain control since inception.”

It, therefore, canvassed urgent security and constitutional measures to check rising violence, restore law and order and bring the tensed situation in the state under control.

The caucus position came against the backdrop of the killing of Ahmed Gulak, a former political adviser to erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan by gunmen in Owerri at the weekend.

It described Gulak’s assassination as “wicked and barbaric” and urged the police and other security agencies to fish out the assailants.

Calling on the authorities to ensure that those behind the dastardly act were arrested and prosecuted, it commiserated with the Gulak family over the unfortunate incidence.

“The caucus urged Nigerians to remain at alert and continue to pray for God’s divine intervention for the nation in these trying times,” the statement added.





