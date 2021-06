Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship hopeful in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election, has said his government will prioritize the welfare of every woman in the state when elected.

Ozigbo disclosed this in Awka, Anambra state, at a town hall meeting designed to share his agenda with PDP women across the 21 Local Government Areas in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

