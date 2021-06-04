…Task govt on infrastructural investment, others

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Experts in the financial sector of the economy said the adoption of digital technology to carry out agricultural processes will improve food production in Nigeria and Africa.

They, therefore, tasked the government to partner with the private sector in building strong infrastructural investments to aid the actualization of digitizing the agricultural sector. The experts spoke yesterday at the 2nd edition of the Ecobank Agribusiness Summit organised in association with Vanguard Newspaper, under the Vanguard Economic Forum Series.

Speaking at the virtual summit, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan said: “Digital agricultural revolution is foreseen to be the paradigm shift that will enable agriculture to meet and improve and surpass the needs of the ever growing population in Africa and the large population in Nigeria.

“When you look at the economy of Nigeria for the first quarter of 2021, we recorded positive GDP growth, 0.51 percent and the growth of the agric sector itself was 2.19 percent representing a significant contribution to that positive outcome of the overall economy and the agric sector represents 22.35 percent of our GDP.

“This further underscores the right proactive thinking of our regulator the Central Bank of Nigeria coming in with various interventions to support the agric industry particularly in a period of global economy shut down and also influence the active uptake of Ecobank and our colleagues in the industry as we continue to place agric industry in the rightful place as the mainstream of our economy.”

According to Akinwuntan, "Digital technology has enormous potential to improve sustainability of the agricultural value chain in Nigeria and globally.

He said: “There are huge cases in the area of precision farming, automation of agricultural activities, data driven application of fertilizers, pesticides, use of drones, artificial intelligence, soil analysis, censor body training, among others.

“The potential of tapping into the historically big value chain is very significant and that is why we are partnering with Vanguard in bringing forth our digital series and using it to promote the agric sector.”

Also speaking, Deputy Director-General, Partnership for Delivery, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, IITA, Kenton Dashiell, noted that to achieve a digitized and technology driven agricultural sector, the government should partner with private sectors on infrastructural development.

“The private sector, government, organizations and the donor community are increasingly depending on digital technologies to unleash the potentials of rural economies and reach value chains for enhanced profitability.

“Digital technologies need to be introduced early so that when the youth employees become farmers they are already elite in digital technologies and have those benefits. “The government should see the private sector as an important part that can help to make immediate investment including infrastructure. The government needs a facility gap process by creating and enabling a pro-private sector environment,” he said.

