Barely 48 hours after the brutal massacre of some residents in Igangan community in Ibarapa North West local government area of Oyo State, suspected Fulani herdsmen have again attacked the community.

In the attack which took place late Monday night, the herdsmen stormed a police station in the area, killing officers on duty and destroying the entire facility.

In a video obtained by The Street Journal, sympathizers were captured lamenting in Yoruba language as the slain officers lay in their pool of blood.

Filed documents were also not spared as the invaders ransacked the building from the roof to the floor.

As of the time of filing this report, the exact number of officers and civilians killed in the attack is yet to be confirmed by relevant authorities.

Watch the video below:

Monday’s attack came after the suspected herdsmen killed 11 people in the community in the early hours of Sunday, razing a monarch’s palace and fuel station in the process.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that panic gripped the area, forcing parents and guardians to run helter-skelter, withdrawing their wards from school over fears that the herders were strategizing to launch fresh attacks on the community.

Speaking on the latest developments in Igangan, the Elenpe of Tapa, Oba Sunday Titiloye, said parents and guardians have been running to take their children to safe destinations.

Speaking to newsmen, the Monarch said:

“We could not sleep all through this morning. We just heard that those Fulani people are restrategizing and we don’t know the precise time and location the attack will occur. There is no security in the area. This is the time for the government to come to our aid in Igangan.”

