Despite the operations of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) the menace of fake medicines still remains a challenge in Nigeria and globally.

Even in the face of the global pandemic, the International Police (INTERPOL) seized 2400 fake doses of Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa.

In a video by Dr. Bahijja Raimi-Abraham shared by BBC Africa, investigations on some anti-malarial drugs from Nigeria showed that some of them were totally fake.

The real medicines have about 98.3% of the anti-malarial components in them while the fakes have 0% of the anti-protozoan component.

Some of the fakes have less intense colours with orange perks due to substandard mixing.

Physically spotting the difference between real and fake drugs is quite difficult, but according to the video, below are measures to take to avoid buying fake drugs:

Get medicines from trusted pharmacies, regulated by a pharmacists’ council, in this case, the Pharmacists’ Council of Nigeria. Most countries have a database of licensed pharmacies whose websites can be visited. Before taking drugs, inspect the packaging. Ensure to check out the expiry date, as well as spelling mistakes and defects in the packaging. Go for drugs that have a scratch panel that contains a PIN to verify the authenticity of the medicine by simply texting it to a regulatory body. Always go for medicines contained in a manufacturers’ pack that has a patient information leaflet. The medicines should also be in their blister packs. If you think your medicine is fake, do good by reporting to relevant authorities.

