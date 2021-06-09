In a video monitored by The Street Journal, Makinde apologized to the people for failing to protect them from the invaders.

Speaking in Yoruba language, the governor pleaded for their forgiveness, adding that the government has been able to identify volatile areas where there are lapses.

Makinde called on the people to give his government the opportunity to address the situation and put in place the right architecture that will enable them to return to their normal lives without fear.

“I have told your chairman that all the vigilantes and security operatives, the government will be responsible for them. This is your government, please give me the opportunity to do the needful so that a meeting like this would not come up again.

“I urge you to give me that chance to make the issue of insecurity here become a thing of the past. Don’t take laws into your hands. We have identified where there are hitches. We are supposed to be going to our farms by now because of the favorable weather. But hold me accountable, I have nowhere to go.

“I believe there are some certain things we put in place, which we think would work but unfortunately, they did not work. Please, give me some time, everything will be resolved,” Makinde said.

Watch the video below: