Nigerian writer Wole Soyinka speaks during a conference to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Nigerian Civil War in Lagos, on January 13, 2020.

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has denounced a posting credited to him on the social media platform, WhatsApp, associating him with the agitation for a Yoruba state, describing the post as “fake” and “misinformation.” In a statement by Abiola Owoaje, spokesperson to Prof. Soyinka, the laureate advised the public to ignore the utterances of “those contemptible interlopers who lack the courage of their conviction and

thus take to identity theft for the furtherance of their views.”

Prof. Soyinka reiterated that he does not participate in Facebook, Tweet, Blog, WhatsApp or other offerings of the social media.

He stressed that any views that he wishes to express on national and other issues were routinely done through the print media.





