Virus-hit Guangdong announces stricter outbound travel curbs

South China’s Guangdong Province is imposing stricter travel restrictions after more COVID-19 cases were reported in several cities, requiring railway passengers leaving the province to present negative nucleic acid test results, starting from Monday noon.

Guangdong on Sunday registered six new infections, including two asymptomatic ones.

Railway passengers in Guangzhou and Foshan are required to show negative nucleic acid test reports within 48 hours, shortening the time gap from 72 hours, while passengers from other cities in Guangdong need to show reports within 72 hours, if they want to leave the province.

The policy goes into effect from Monday noon, according to the provincial railway group.

Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport requires all passengers to show negative nucleic acid test reports within 72 hours before boarding (excluding transit passengers).

Shenzhen Longgang district on Sunday reported a newly confirmed case of COVID-19 after the patient had previously tested negative 11 times.

Starting from 10 am on Tuesday, those entering and exiting through the Zhuhai-Macao port are also required to hold a negative nucleic acid test from within 48 hours, a change from the previous seven-day policy.

The cities of Guangzhou, Foshan are carrying out citywide nucleic acid testing.

The city of Zhongshan began to test residents free of charge from Sunday to Thursday to “block the transmission chain and prevent the import of the epidemic.”

Shenzhen also started nucleic acid testing for Futian district on Sunday.

Guangzhou has reopened online bookings for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines, which had been suspended temporarily due to citywide nucleic acid testing arrangements.

Guangzhou CDC said that starting from Sunday afternoon, residents in low-risk areas who have not been subjected to close management can now make an appointment online for a second dose if they have already been given the first shot 21 days before.

People who have visited medium- or high-risk areas after May 20, or who have experienced fever and coughs, must present a negative nucleic acid test results in order to book a time slot for the vaccination.

