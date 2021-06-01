The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife came alive at the weekend when the final and closing ceremony of the 35th edition of the Dr. Wale Okediran football tournament held at the school’s sports centre.

At the end of one week of hostilities, Part Four students won the competition specially designed for only medical students.

Okediran said his sporting accomplishments as a medical student between 1973 and 1980 in OAU made him realise that many medical students could also excel in sports if given the right incentive.

“In 1977, just three years to the end of my medical training, I was among the six university sportsmen awarded the first ever scholarship for sports. This spectacular development made me realize that there could be many medical students who could also excel in sports if given the right incentive.

“That was the major reason for my decision in 1980, which was my final year in the medical school, to institute the Wale Okediran Annual Football Competition for medical students of the university.

“In the 41 years of its existence, the competition has been held 35 times because of occasional closures of the University.”

Among dignitaries at the event was the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Tope Ogunbodede, who was the guest of honour. He came with his two Deputy VCs: Prof Simeon Banire (Academics) and Prof Chris Ajila (Administration).

Friends and classmates of the cup donor, Prof. Femi Makinde, Prof. Augustine Agbakwuru and Prof Chima Anyadike, were also in attendance.



