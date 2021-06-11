Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi*As he marks 2nd year in NASS

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Abuja, Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi has been described as a man who has set the height for empowerment and development of the people of the federal constituency, extolling him for the achievements recorded so far.

While applauding Chief Ereyitomi for his dogged determination in attracting meaningful development to Warri federal constituency, the constituents noted further that Hon. Ereyitomi as a federal lawmaker within two years in the National Assembly has proven to the entire federal constituency and the world that he’s more than capable to bring the long awaited development to the constituency.

Deputy Chairman PDP, Delta State, Barr. Ada-Val Arenyeka, Hon. Godwin Ebosa, Chairman of PDP Warri South-West Chief Favour Izuokumor, Leader of Urhobo in Warri South, Chief Israel Abido, Apostle Sunny Jaro of Egbema Warri North, Evang. Tony Aderojo and others both commended Chief Ereyitomi saying he should carry on with his good works and wished him many working years ahead.

Other constituents across Warri South, Warri North and South-West LGAs as well as other supporters expressed delight for the achievements brought forward from Abuja by the Federal House of Representatives member.

Some of Chief Ereyitomi’s achievements within two years in the National Assembly include enrollment of Over 200 Warri federal constituency students in the National Examination Council, NECO, enrollment of over 200 students for JAMB across Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West LGAs irrespective of tribe, religion and background.

Empowerment grant to over 130 women under the Poverty Alleviation Scheme whereby both women from the three Warri LGAs benefitted, two days ICT free google training organized in Warri, numerous youths under the federal constituency benefitted.

Presentation of 47 tricycles otherwise known as keke, 6 big boats with 40 HP

Yamaha engines, 13 small boats with 15 HP Yamaha engines, fishing nets and 20 sewing machines were distributed to beneficiaries.

Sponsored a Bill for the establishment of Federal Institute of Fishery Research, Ogidigben which has passed first reading awaiting second reading, moved some critical motions in theHouse for the public good and intervention from Federal

Government to benefit Warri people, also attracted the supply of medical equipment worth millions of Naira to Ajamimogha Health Center, Ajamimogha, Warri, soon

10 water projects spread across the 3 Warri LGAS will be commissioned.

PDP chieftain Vincent Uduaghan, Amb. Dr. Toyin and other faithful called on all for more support for Chief Ereyitomi in order for more possibilities.

“Congratulations to our dear Principal, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi JP Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency they added.

