Guardian LifeJoeboyMusic

Watch: Joeboy Laments Unrequited Love In “Show Me” Music Video

By
0
Views: Visits 0

Everything you need to live well

Joeboy | Image: Idris Dawodu


Singer Joeboy has released the music video for his hit song, “Show Me,” a track off his debut album, Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic. Directed by Ademola Falomo, the video sees Joeboy unsuccessfully trying to get the attention of his love interest who kept ignoring his calls and messages.

Earlier this year, Joeboy released his debut album Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic. The 14-track project is the official follow-up to the young artist’s debut Love & Light EP which dropped in 2019.

Joeboy won Best Artiste in African Pop at the 2019 All Africa Music Awards and Best Pop at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival. He was nominated for multiple City People Entertainment Awards and The Headies.


Related

Africa: Climate Change Fans Spread Of Pests And Threats Plants And Crops, New FAO Study

Previous article

Africa: LPRC Oilers Retain First Division Title

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

More in Guardian Life