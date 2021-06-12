Lorde in new music video “Solar Power”

Just in time for the summer, Lorde has released a new song titled “Solar Power”.

“Solar Power” is the first single in four years from the two-time Grammy award-winning New Zealander since her 2017 critically acclaimed album, Melodrama.

A soft summer anthem, Lorde begins the song with a confession, “I hate the winter, can’t stand the cold/I tend to cancel all the plans (So sorry, I can’t make it).”

The song is accompanied by a music video which features Lorde in a yellow crop top and skirt hanging out on a beach.

Watch “Solar Power” below:



Lorde co-wrote and co-produced “Solar Power” with Jack Antonoff, who also plays guitar and drums on the track. Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo sing backup vocals on the song.

The song shares the same title of her forthcoming third album.

In an email to fans timed with the song’s release, she described the album’s character in terms of a beach-going girl: “There’s someone I want you to meet. Her feet are bare at all times. She’s sexy, playful, feral and free. She’s a modern girl in a headstock bikini, in touch with her past and her future, vibrating at the highest level when summer comes around. Her skin is glowing, her lovers are many.

“The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors.”

