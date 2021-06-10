Lalong. Photo/TWITTER/PLSGOV

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Thursday reiterated his administration’s commitment to ending insecurity and promoting peace in the state.

Lalong stated this when he presented keys of vehicles distributed to security agencies, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Ja’amatu Nasrul Islam (JNI), among others, by Mr Yusuf Gagdi, member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam federal Constituency of Plateau.

The vehicles were distributed at the presentation of the Mid-Term Report by the lawmaker on Thursday in Pankshin.

He said that security of lives and property remained one of the top priorities of his Government.

“We are working to enhance the capacity of the Police and other security agencies to protect our people.

“We don’t want to see unknown gunmen again in Plateau. We can only see their dead bodies or they should be in prison,”the governor said.

He said his administration had done a lot to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

He said he had initiated and completed some projects that had direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

“Let me use this opportunity to remind the political class in Plateau and Nigeria that we have a huge responsibility to make democracy worthwhile for the common people by being selfless and focusing on making their lives better.

” If we do not put the people first, then we run the risk of alienating them and making politics uninteresting. As a Government, my administration has continued to deliver on its mandate in the last six years by implementing the vision of our party,the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

“We have done a lot in terms of completing inherited and abandoned projects as well as executing new ones in various sectors. Many of them will be commissioned today and in the coming days, while others remain ongoing.

“I have always emphasised that all I require is peace to be able to carry out development projects for the people. Without peace, we cannot make any progress which explains why we have focused on building and sustaining peace in Plateau.

”The outcome is an increase in investment and attraction of Federal programmes and projects,” Lalong said.





