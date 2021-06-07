A blanket ban on applications for asylum made by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been ruled out by the United Kingdom.

According to the Head of Communications, British High Commission in Nigeria, Mr. Dean Hurlock, who spoke to Punch, all applications will be considered on their individual merit.

It will be recalled that last month, the federal government through the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed had kicked when the UK Visas and Immigration released new guidelines to its decision-makers on how to consider and grant asylum applications by IPOB members.

According to Mohammed, the decision was undermining Nigeria’s security effort because the group was proscribed by the federal government already.

In reaction, the UK pulled down the guidelines and promised to update them soon.

Speaking to the publication, Hurlock said applications by all Nigerian nationals would be treated on their individual merit.

“This latest guidance is currently under review and has no longer been made available on our UK Government GOV.UK website.

“All asylum and human rights claims from Nigeria nationals, as is the case with all foreign nationals, are carefully considered on their individual merits in accordance with our international obligations.

“We publish reports in this way so it is clearer and fairer for all involved. All UK asylum decisions can be appealed in the immigration courts, which are public,” the Head of Communications said.

“Every case is assessed on its own merit. If that guidance had never existed, we should still expect to consider a well-meaning application fairly and follow due process,” he said responding to a question on if IPOB members would be given asylum if they qualify.

