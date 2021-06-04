Super Eagles will meet Cameroun in an international friendly match in Vienna, Austria… today

Two years after coming from behind to knock out the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the Egypt 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Super Eagles say they are determined to extend their unbeaten streak of five matches when they file out against the same opponents at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Austria today. It is an international friendly game.

At Egypt 2019 AFCON, cup holders, Cameroun were knocked out in the quarterfinals by the Super Eagles in a five-goal thriller, with goals from Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwobi after Stephane Bahoken and Clinton Njie had put the Camerounians ahead in Alexandria. Nigeria went on to beat the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to secure a semifinal slot, where they lost to Algeria.

The three-time African champions have not lost a match since they were edged out by the odd goal by the same Algeria in an international friendly also in Austria in October 2020.

Since then, they have drawn 1-1 with Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles in a friendly match; drawn 4-4 and 0-0 with Sierra Leone in back-to-back 2021 AFCON qualifying matches in November 2020; defeated Benin Republic 1-0 in Porto Novo in another 2021 AFCON qualifier and; walloped Lesotho 3-0 in the finale to the 2021 AFCON qualifying race in Lagos.

Defender Anthony Izuchukwu, who plays for Sparta Trnava of Slovakia, joined up with the Nigerian camp at the Hilton Garden Inn, Wiener Neustadt Osterreich on Wednesday, moving the needle on the number of players in camp to 21.

Both fierce rivals on the African continent will again clash in a second game also at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Vienna on Tuesday.

Players in Super Eagles camp yesterday were goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho and John Noble.

Defenders: William Ekong, Valentine Ozornwafor, Chidozie Awaziem, Anthony Izuchukwu and Jamilu Collins.

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Abdullahi Shehu, Abraham Marcus and Samson Tijani.

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Paul Onuachu, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Anayo Iwuala, Terem Moffi and Peter Olayinka.



