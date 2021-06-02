The bloodshed that followed the All Progressives Congress primary election for the Chairmanship ticket in the Surulere Local Government Area last week has been roundly condemned by some elders in the community.

The elders, who said it was a shame that party leaders have failed to conduct simple party elections have called on the decision makers to disqualify the candidates of the warring sides and instead pick a neutral aspirant.

It has been gathered that the Speaker of House of Representatives, Right Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, is the main sponsor of one of the aspirants, Sulaimon Bamidele Yussuf, who is the current vice chairman in Surulere while Tajudeen Ajide, the chairman, are the brains behind Idris Aregbe’s chairmanship ambition.

The pandemonium, which followed the primary election, left two dead and many injured. It is said that both Gbajabiamila and Ajide alleged shared the used thugs and areas boys to distrupt the elections boys and different cult groups.

Party members were openly induced with cash, with each side doling out cash to outstanding the other.

Chief Rahim Bolade in Ward F2 said he hopes that neither aspirants get the ticket as it is clear they are both unafraid to take lives.

“Both Sulaimon and Aregbe should be disqualified,” he said.

“They brought so much pain to Surulere and should never get the chance to lead the council. I suggest the find a neutral person to get the APC ticket.”

Preceding the election, Hon. Gbajabiamila had called a meeting at Airforce Base in Victoria Island were he allegedly devalued Sulaimon as his preferred candidate and asked all other aspirants to step down. He claimed his relationship with the party leadership would ensure his candidatewins the race.

There of the candidates, namely Mrs Hussein, Adewale Dosunmu and Halim Alaka stepped down. The Speaker was said to have doled funds to all attendees. He reportedly boasted no one can challenge him due to his closeness to the leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During campaign Sulaimon boasted he will be the next chairman of Surulere LGA because of the backing of the Speaker while idris Aregbe camp was dropping the name of the Governor, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Seyi Tinubu.

Another elder, Alhaji Hakeem Farotade of Ward Ward G1 said, “The party should look outside the box for peace to reign in Surulere. If any of the two camps be given the slot, it will create more chaos and the superiority fight will linger. Doing away with these two groups will put a stop to problems been witnessed by APC as a party and even the residents of Surulere.”