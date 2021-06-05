Some of the students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.Chief Adeolu Ogunbanjo, the Deputy National President of National Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), says there is need for the government to improve security in schools across the country.

Ogunbanjo, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday attributed the incidents of kidnapping in some schools to poor security.

“The topical issue in our country today and as we speak, is security. Unfortunately, schools have suffered insecurity a lot; the Chibok girls, Daptchi girls, higher institution in Kaduna and others.

“The situation is indeed worrisome. So, we are, therefore, calling and want the government to ensure security of our schools, whereby students and management staff will have a safe, and comfortable environment for learning.

“We must note that it is only when the adequate security is in place that children can be free to go to school, attend classes and be free in the environment to engage in other activities,” he said.

According to the NAPTAN official, most of the schools with reported cases of kidnapping no longer have students in attendance due to fear of the unknown.

“The population of students and number of schools are on the increase. Adequate measures should be put in place to create an enabling environment for interrupted academic activities.

“The whole idea is that we want a stop on kidnapping related cases in affected states and other parts of our country; it is fundamental that children go to school.

“We don’t want to be hearing cases of children in our schools being kidnapped because it will leave a bad image and affect the passion of students in building their academic career,” Ogunbanjo added.

He said that security tips should be part of the curriculum in schools as part of efforts to continuously educate and guide students to be aware of strange people and other forms of danger.

