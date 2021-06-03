By Cynthia Alo

The Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Thomas, has disclosed the desire of the insurance sector to minimise capital outflow in the insurance sector and conserve foreign exchange (forex) for national development.

He made this disclosure at the official launch of Heirs Insurance & Heirs Life in Lagos, where he noted that the Commission is continuously rolling out various insurance initiatives aimed at deepening insurance penetration in the country.

READ ALSOIPOB agitation: We won’t be fooled over Buhari’s deleted tweet – Lai Mohammed

According to him, launching the company will not only deepen insurance penetration in the country but will contribute to the Commission’s effort in building a new insurance sector that is going to de-risk other sectors of the economy.

He said, “With the level of the capitalisation of Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life, I do not doubt that the Nigerian insurance market is poised to write big-ticket risk. We want to minimise outflow and conserve foreign exchange for national development.”

On his part, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa and Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu, expressed the readiness of Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life to change the dynamics of the insurance business in the country.

He noted that the Nigerian public has continually yearned for simple, affordable, and technological-driven insurance products and the company is here to fulfill that.

Like this: Like Loading...