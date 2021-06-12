A protester who demonstrated in solidarity with President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that he and other members of the group were paid ₦1,500 to hold a counter-protest.

The pro-Buhari group’s rally is to show support for Buhari to commemorate the June 12 Democracy Day of Nigeria.

Earlier on Saturday, an internal tussle broke out amongst members of the #IStandWithBuhari protest group.

A pro-Buhari protester Abdul Yussuf said he and others were mobilized by one Mohammed Garba to stage a protest at Unity Fountain, Abuja. An anti-Buhari protest is also stagged at the same venue.

He said the protesters were promised between ₦1,000 and ₦1,500 to show support for Buhari and the government of Nigeria.

“I was just at my house this morning and they called me that we should come and do protest, they promised to pay us, some ₦2,000, some ₦1,500,” Yussuf said in a video posted on Twitter by Premium Times. “I am sure that they are going to pay us because our leader is here too.” The president’s supporters gathered with customized T-shirts and placards, some of which read, ‘Nigerians say no to fake activist’, ‘Nigerians say no to violence’.

Protesters had shown up in the Gudu area of the Federal Capital Territory, carrying placards and banners with various inscriptions expressing their dissatisfaction with the state of the nation.

The protesters, who chanted “Buhari must go”, “Say no to injustice”, amongst other solidarity phrases, according to them, the president has failed in addressing the challenges in the country, including that of insecurity.

