Following the burning of buses during the #EndSARS protest that rocked Lagos in October 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed what he told Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to Mr. Buhari, he told the Lagos governor to urge residents to walk.

The demonstration against police brutality which was hijacked by thugs led to the burning of vehicles under the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) scheme in Lagos.

Following the incident, Sanwo-Olu paid a visit to Buhari with a photo album of the ruins recorded in the state.

Buhari who spoke in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Friday, said he told the Lagos governor that the federal government didn’t have the funds to replace the burnt buses.

Buhari said:

“Look at the #EndSARS incident in Lagos. The previous governor of Lagos state bought 200 buses to complement the transportation in Lagos. And he built a complex. But they went and burnt them.

“The present governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu made an album and came to see me. I said ‘Thank you very much’. I took the album, put it in my archives and I told him to tell the Lagosians to walk because we don’t have the money.

“After an administration bought over 200 buses, for some people to come and burn it? So, let them walk.”

Like this: Like Loading...