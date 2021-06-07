AskiaBy Perez BrisibeMANAGING Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh has harped on the need to adopt strategies that will reduce human element in the accounting process as an avenue in checkmating corruption in the country’s public sector.

The DESOPADEC boss gave the charge, Thursday, while speaking as a special guest of honour at the commissioning of the Dame One Joy Adewuyi ICAN Resource Centre, Warri.

Askia who is also an accountant, further affirmed that only a system that reduces the human element in management of public funds and public procurement will effectively check corrupt tendencies in the public sector.

According to him, “One of the issues that have remained intractable is evolving a fool-proof accounting system in the public sector. The truth is that no matter the depth of commitment any government may espouse to curb corruption and wastage in the conduct of governance, only a system that reduces the human element in management of public funds and public procurement will effectively check corrupt tendencies.

“The system I am talking about here is effective corporate governance, which must always have the inputs of professional accountants.

“We need to adopt strategies that will reduce the human element in the accounting process. When every critical stage in the management of public finance is automated through the adoption of new technologies and processes, the resultant insulation of the system to manipulation by the human element will effectively curb the corruption of the management of public funds.”

While applauding the efforts of the ICAN national president, he said: “To call her a sister in the accountancy profession is a privilege, since this will encourage our girl children to emulate a model of excellence.

“The path to rising to the apogee of accountancy and becoming the national president of a national body is not exactly decorated with roses.

“That she is today the National President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) is an attestation of an unblemished career and it is only one schooled in the dynamics of excellence that will be driven to set up a centre of excellence for impacting the knowledge in moulding a new generation of accountants.

“Dame Onome Adewuyi has added value to corporate governance, by her attainments in the financial world, to standards craved all over the world.

“I urge this distinguished Institute to use the Dame Onome Joy Adewuyi ICAN Resource Centre and similar centres elsewhere to drive the introduction of a new order in accountancy.

“At DESOPADEC where I have the privilege of being the Managing Director, we are committed to improving the fund management system and ensuring that the people get value for the resources deployed by this intervention agency. In this venture, we will be delighted to always collaborate with the esteemed ICAN.”

