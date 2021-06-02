The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday granted emergency approval to a second Covid-19 vaccine manufactured in China.

The shot, developed by pharmaceutical firm Sinovac, has the highest standards in terms of effectiveness and manufacturing, the WHO said.

According to the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE), the jab prevents Covid-19 symptoms in 51 per cent of vaccinated people.

Another vaccine by Chinese manufacturer Sinopharm was already authorized on May 7 by WHO.

WHO has also issued an authorization for emergency use for the Covid-19 vaccines by BioNTech/Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Adhere strictly to medical advice, Mopheth Pharmacy tells Nigerians Countries that don’t have their own medical regulation authority often use the WHO decision as a benchmark to introduce a jab, while the United States and the European Union, for instance, have their own regulatory bodies for the matter.

DPA

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...