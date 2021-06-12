By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed has disclosed why he sacked his cabinet members after two years of his administration.

According to him, it was not because they were not performing, but to bring in new hands to move the state forward.

Governor Bala stated this on Saturday while marking this year’s Democracy Day in Zaki Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking in Zaki, the governor said he dissolved the State Executive Council with a view to giving others the opportunity to serve in order to move the state forward.

The governor said: ”I dissolved my cabinet because some of them do not know much about politics, so I had to bring in the real politicians who can do the job and join hands with me to move the state forward

“Nevertheless, I must commend them, because they performed very well and I am grateful for the efforts they made towards the success of my administration.

“I just have to get others, that are the real politicians that can do the job together with me and move the state forward as we are determined to fulfil the campaign promises we made to the people of the state.”

He further commended the people of the state for the confidence they have in his administration, saying that his government will not fail them.

“We are determined to continue to deliver the devidends of democracy to the people of the state and as you can see, we have executed many laudable projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the citizens.

“So, I urge you to continue to be steadfast in this commitment towards the government by refusing to be distracted by some politicians who will want to deceive you from believing in us,” he added.

Recall that the governor last Wednesday, sacked almost all his cabinet members including the Chief of Staff and the Secretary to the State Government, leaving only four Special Advisers untouched.

Like this: Like Loading...