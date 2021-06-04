By Arogbonlo IsraelThe Onion Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (OPMAN) has given reason for suspending its supply to the Southeast.

The association through its National President, Aliyu Isah, made the announcement on Wednesday.

According to him, the association’s decision was based on the recent hijack of two of their members’ trucks by gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Imo state.

The gunmen were said to have hijacked the trucks and distributed their contents to the public.

In another development, Isah said farmers and marketers lost 200,000 bags of onions worth N2 billion to fire in Sokoto state.

READ ALSO: TWEETS: Stop threatening Ndigbo, 1967 can’t be repeated in Igboland — IPOB tells BuhariAlthough the cause of the fire is yet unknown, Umar Aliyu, one of the farmers affected, said the fire started from Yan doya market at about 12:30 am on Wednesday.

“We were told that it started from a Golf vehicle that was offloading yams at the market and later spread to other places including where our storage facilities are,” he said.

Recall the embattled leader of the IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu declared Monday, May 31, as Biafra Day in commemoration of the group’s fallen heroes. A day its members in over 100 countries, including Lagos, Abuja as well as northern towns with reasonable population of its members are mandated to observe sit-at-home.

