Woman successfully gives birth standing in street

A pregnant woman in Yiwu, East China’s Zhejiang Province, successfully gave birth on the street outside a local hostipal. Photo: Screenshot of a video posted by Hongxing News

A pregnant woman in Yiwu, East China’s Zhejiang Province, successfully gave birth on the street, with witnesses saying the baby came out in less than a minute.

The birth took place on Friday outside the hospital the woman was heading to. In a video circulating online, the woman was seen squatting down in pain while holding the arm of a person standing next to her.

When nurses and doctors arrived at the scene with a stretcher, the woman had already given birth.

Witnesses told the media that the baby came out in less than a minute.

The video grabbed the hearts of many netizens, who were worried about the safety of the woman and the baby.

The Yiwu Maternal and Child Health Hospital said on Sunday that thanks to timely rescue efforts, both the mother and the baby girl are safe and will be able to leave the hospital in a few days.

Some netizens suggested the baby should be named “born on the street” as a tribute to the experience of her brave mother.

